14:42 GMT06 July 2021
    Time to Pucker Up! Most Iconic Smooches of All Time on International Kissing Day

    • In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, a sailor and a nurse kiss passionately in Manhattan's Times Square, as New York City celebrates the end of World War II, on 14 August 1945.
    • In this 28 August 2003 file photo, Britney Spears, left, and Madonna kiss during the opening performance of the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
    • The Kiss, an 1882 marble sculpture by the French sculptor Auguste Rodin.
    • A kissing scene from the film Ghost, 1990.
    • A visitor looks at pictures by French photographer Robert Doisneau during the Paris en Liberte exhibition held at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome on 28 September 2012.
    • Charles, Prince of Wales, kisses his bride, Lady Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when they appeared before a huge crowd, on 29 July 1981, after their wedding in St Paul's Cathedral.
    • Riot police walk in the street as a couple kiss on 15 June 2011 in Vancouver, Canada.
    • This rare photo shows the first kiss shown in the movies. It is a scene from Thomas Edison's film The Kiss featuring May Irwin and John C. Rice. It scandalised audiences back in 1896.
    • An unidentified visitor to the Belvedere Museum kisses his girlfriend in front of Gustav Klimt's painting Der Kuss (The Kiss) on 24 February 2009 in Vienna.
    • Soviet General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev and East German leader Erich Honecker exchange kisses after Brezhnev was honoured with the title Hero of the German Democratic Republic and the Karl Marx Medal, 1979.
    In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, a sailor and a nurse kiss passionately in Manhattan's Times Square, as New York City celebrates the end of World War II, on 14 August 1945.
    If you want to smooch a person you love, today is the perfect occasion to do so as the world celebrates International Kissing Day. Just make sure that both of you are COVID-negative!

    Kisses are a common way of displaying affection in most cultures on our planet. In fact, it is such an important part of our lives that we have a whole day devoted to this act: International Kissing Day, that falls on 6 July.

    To celebrate this joyous day, Sputnik welcomes you to have a look at some of the most iconic kisses through the ages.

    International Kissing Day
