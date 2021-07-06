Time to Pucker Up! Most Iconic Smooches of All Time on International Kissing Day

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083316600_0:129:2102:1312_1200x675_80_0_0_2380af231b997f0c52dd004641486b7e.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202107061083317149-international-kissing-day/
If you want to smooch a person you love, today is the perfect occasion to do so as the world celebrates International Kissing Day. Just make sure that both of you are COVID-negative!
Kisses are a common way of displaying affection in most cultures on our planet. In fact, it is such an important part of our lives that we have a whole day devoted to this act: International Kissing Day, that falls on 6 July.
To celebrate this joyous day, Sputnik welcomes you to have a look at some of the most iconic kisses through the ages.
All comments
Show new comments (0)