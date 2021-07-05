International Bikini Day 2021: Top 12 Iconic Two-Piece Swimsuits in Movies

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083310136_0:0:3079:1733_1200x675_80_0_0_4b8a54d4ade7af2b31ec0efd66fcdeaa.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202107051083310815-international-bikini-day/
Summer is a fitting time of the year to celebrate the alluring women's swimsuit, which gained prominence in 1946 and has since become an indispensable female clothing item and a true feast for the eyes.
5 July marks International Bikini Day, celebrating the popular women's staple wear for the beach, originally designed by French couturier Louis Reard 75 years ago.
Named after the Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands, which used to be a nuclear test site, the bathing suit itself became a bombshell in the swimwear industry for women.
To celebrate the sultry two-piece swimsuit, Sputnik invites you to relive 12 iconic "bikini moments" in movies.
All comments
Show new comments (0)