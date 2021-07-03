Register
19:10 GMT03 July 2021
    Photo

    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday

    • Assange faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement inside a top security American prison if convicted in the US. Above: A cake for Assange.
    • Partner of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, Stella Moris, (C), with their children Gabriel (L) and Max.
    • The US wants the whistleblower for espionage after WikiLeaks published thousands of secret files and classified information that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. Above: The picnic.
    • Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood joined in.
    • A person wears a mask during the picnic.
    • The WikiLeaks founder was arrested in London on April 11, 2019, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for breaking his bail in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges which were later dropped. Above: Musicians perform during the picnic.
    • Stella Moris with their children cuts a birthday cake during a picnic in Parliament Square with her children.
    • In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but decided that he must wait in prison for the outcome of an appeal filed by US prosecutors. Above: British designer Vivienne Westwood speaks after cutting a birthday.
    • Moris and Assange's children stand in front of the posters, saying Free Assange.
    Assange faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement inside a top security American prison if convicted in the US.

    Above: A cake for Assange.
    The participants held the picnic at London’s Parliament Square to send their best wishes to Assange and draw the parliament's attention to his detention.

    Julian Assange supporters gathered at London’s Parliament Square to celebrate his 50th birthday, noting that it's his tenth birthday held whilst deprived of his freedom. The WikiLeaks founder is spending the day in a UK prison as the authorities consider the US' request for his extradition.

    The picnic's participants maintained social distancing and laid out posters on the grass emblazoned with messages demanding Assange be freed. 

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to find out how the activists celebrated the big day.

     

    Wikileaks, Julian Assange, London, UK
