Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday

Julian Assange supporters gathered at London’s Parliament Square to celebrate his 50th birthday, noting that it's his tenth birthday held whilst deprived of his freedom. The WikiLeaks founder is spending the day in a UK prison as the authorities consider the US' request for his extradition.
The picnic's participants maintained social distancing and laid out posters on the grass emblazoned with messages demanding Assange be freed.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to find out how the activists celebrated the big day.
