11:31 GMT03 July 2021
    What Do Football Fans Eat During EURO-2020?

    • French fans gather before a match on 23 June 2021, taking a baguette with them, of course.
    • A Dutch fan at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam wearing a cheese hat ahead of the UEFA EURO 2020 Group C football match between the Netherlands and Ukraine on 13 June 2021.
    • A fan of Italy eats pizza at the fan zone on Piazza del Popolo in Rome on 16 June 2021 while watching the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match on giant screens between Italy and Switzerland, played at the nearby Olympic Stadium.
    • Ukraine supporters wait at the start of the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between Sweden and Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow on 29 June 2021.
    • An Italy fan sporting an Spaghetti hat takes a selfie photo before the start of the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Turkey and Italy at Olympic Stadium in Rome on 11 June 2021.
    • A young Denmark fan with a hot dog waits for the start of the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Belgium at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on 17 June 2021.
    • Fans of Belgium wait for the start of the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Finland and Belgium while drinking beer at Saint Petersburg stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, 21 June 2021.
    • Switzerland fans wearing cheese hats outside the stadium before the match, 16 June 2021.
    French fans gather before a match on 23 June 2021, taking a baguette with them, of course.
    This year, the UEFA European Football Championship is being held across the continent for the first time in its 60-year history, with 11 host cities in all: London, St. Petersburg, Baku, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Seville. The final is scheduled for 11 July at London’s Wembley Stadium.

    It is impossible to imagine a football match without beer and snacks. Food in stadiums and bars is an important element of the culture of watching sports. For example, the Italians enjoy pasta and pizza, the French snack on baguettes, while the Dutch and Swiss eat cheese.

    Sputnik reveals in its gallery what fans of different nationalities eat while watching EURO-2020.

    food, Football, Euro 2020
