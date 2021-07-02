Happy World UFO Day! Mysterious Objects Captured on Camera

On 2 July each year, people all across the globe mark World UFO Day. The date was chosen to commemorate one of the most memorable events in Ufology – the 1947 Roswell incident – as many people continue to believe that an alien ship crashed on our planet. However, it turned out to be a nuclear test surveillance balloon.
Meanwhile, the US government issued a report on UFOs last week, saying defence and intelligence analysts still lack sufficient data to determine the nature of several UFOs observed by American military pilots, including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics, or of extraterrestrial origin. The report says numerous sightings remain unexplained.
Thousands of people claim to have witnessed UFOs – there are also scores of photos and videos showing strange objects, but none have been confirmed as anything extraterrestrial.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out whether the truth is out there.
