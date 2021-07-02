Register
18:40 GMT02 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Happy World UFO Day! Mysterious Objects Captured on Camera

    Get short URL
    123
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • In this picture, a UFO is seen above the Swiss Alps.
    • A UFO near Stuttgart Airport in Germany.
    • In 1956 in California, Michael Savage, the 15-year-old son of a prominent San Bernardino physician and surgeon, was taking pictures with his new camera, when he saw motion out of the corner of his eye a strange object in the sky.
    • In this file video grab image, obtained on 26 April 2020, you can see part of an unclassified video taken by Navy pilots showing a UFO.
    • A video-recorder grab taken by Taiwan resident Lee Chun-hung in northern Taiwan on 12 December 1999 shows a ball of fire trailing across the sky.
    • A mysterious cloud above Cyprus.
    • This is one of three photos of a supposed UFO taken by Rex Heflin, on 3 August 1965, near Santa Ana, Calif. Heflin served as an Orange County highway department investigator.
    • The picture, taken on 17 June 2020, shows a UFO above Aoba Ward in Sendai, Japan.
    • This photograph, reproduced from the quarterly UFO periodical Flying Saucers International in Los Angeles, shows silvery white flying objects photographed by Erich Kaiser while descending from Reichenstein mountain in Austria on 3 August 1954.
    • A fake picture of an alleged UFO above Meersburg, Germany.
    • A UFO sighted by a New Mexico State University student, West of Picacho Peak, Las Cruces, New Mexico, on 12 March 1967.
    • The Salem boys reported seeing an unidentified object over North Salem, Oregon.
    • One of the most famous fake photos of an alleged UFO over New Jersey, US.
    • A flying triangle claimed to have been photographed on 15 June, during the so-called Belgian UFO wave in 1990, over Wallonia, Belgium.
    • A lenticular cloud near Sant Llorenç del Munt, Catalonia. The phenomenon is frequently perceived as an UFO.
    © Sputnik / S. Dergunov
    In this picture, a UFO is seen above the Swiss Alps.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083284094_0:134:2705:1656_1200x675_80_0_0_4d52dec27c2f271cea4876492fa14bf8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202107021083284937-happy-world-ufo-day-mysterious-objects-captured-on-camera-photos/

    The term “UFO,” which stands for “unidentified flying object,” was first coined in 1953 by the United States Air Force as a bucket term for unexplained sightings and phenomena.

    On 2 July each year, people all across the globe mark World UFO Day. The date was chosen to commemorate one of the most memorable events in Ufology – the 1947 Roswell incident – as many people continue to believe that an alien ship crashed on our planet. However, it turned out to be a nuclear test surveillance balloon.

    Meanwhile, the US government issued a report on UFOs last week, saying defence and intelligence analysts still lack sufficient data to determine the nature of several UFOs observed by American military pilots, including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics, or of extraterrestrial origin. The report says numerous sightings remain unexplained. 

    Thousands of people claim to have witnessed UFOs – there are also scores of photos and videos showing strange objects, but none have been confirmed as anything extraterrestrial. 

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out whether the truth is out there. 

    Tags:
    UFOlogists, ufology, UFO
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • Students waiving flags during the celebration of the CCP's 100th anniversary at Tiananmen Square in the centre of Beijing, China.
      Last update: 15:24 GMT 01.07.2021
      15:24 GMT 01.07.2021

      Chinese Communist Party Celebrates its 100th Birthday

      Although members of the Chinese Communist Party celebrate the anniversary of the party's foundation on 1 July, some historians suggest this might be inaccurate and that the party was actually founded on 23 July 1921, when the 1st National Congress of the CCP took place in Shanghai.

      17
    • Back to Nature: Divers Clean Remains of Fish Farm on Ulysses' Island Of Ithaca, Greece
      Last update: 08:14 GMT 01.07.2021
      08:14 GMT 01.07.2021

      Back to Nature: Divers Clean Remains of Fish Farm on Ulysses' Island Of Ithaca, Greece

      The Ionian island of Ithaca, known to Homer's hordes of fans over the millennia as the homeland of Ulysses which it took him 10 years to return to after the Trojan War ended, is one of the most magnificent places on Earth. But for some time its beauty was marred by the remains of an old fish farm, which has been out of use for a long time.

      8
    • A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
      Last update: 15:16 GMT 24.06.2021
      15:16 GMT 24.06.2021

      'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

      Since 2008, the 39-year-old star's finances and personal life have been managed by her father, Jamie Spears, following her public breakdown more than a decade ago.

      9
    • A Poland fan holds up a scarf before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Spain and Poland at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain on 19 June 2021.
      Last update: 15:46 GMT 23.06.2021
      15:46 GMT 23.06.2021

      Gorgeous Female Fans Cheer National Teams at EURO 2020

      The notion that football is for men only was revealed long ago to be not so much an outdated cliché as a fallacy. These days women are welcome at stadiums both as fans and players.

      21
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse