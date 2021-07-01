Back to Nature: Divers Clean Remains of Fish Farm on Ulysses' Island Of Ithaca, Greece

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1d/1083263262_0:253:3069:1979_1200x675_80_0_0_4d90dc1a877763ec03f6f20b7438122a.jpg
The Ionian island of Ithaca, known to Homer's hordes of fans over the millennia as the homeland of Ulysses which it took him 10 years to return to after the Trojan War ended, is one of the most magnificent places on Earth. But for some time its beauty was marred by the remains of an old fish farm, which has been out of use for a long time.
A group of Greek divers and eco-activists decided that this problem must be solved as soon as possible, so they did everything they could to return Ithaca to its original beauty. Who knows, maybe one day it will become home to a new hero who will end up in legends and bring fame to this breathtaking place once again.
