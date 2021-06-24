'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

On 23 June, US pop singer Britney Spears asked a judge to end a controversial guardianship under which her father has controlled her affairs during the past 13 years.
"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," she said during an emotional address via videolink at a court hearing in Los Angeles.
The singer, who has two children, told the judge the details of the legal arrangement, which among other things prevents her from having a contraceptive implant removed despite the fact she wants more children.
"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I want changes, I deserve changes," Spears reportedly said.
In 2006, Spears divorced dancer Kevin Federline and lost custody of her two sons the following year. The singer struggled with mental issues and underwent treatment at a drug rehabilitation facility before the court placed her under a conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew Wallet, both of whom were given complete control of her assets.
