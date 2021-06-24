Register
15:58 GMT24 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship

    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    • This courtroom sketch shows Judge Brenda J. Penny presiding over participants, virtually appearing on a screen, during the hearing of Britney Spears' guardianship case in the Los Angeles County Courthouse.
    • Gabriela Ruiz holding a sign protests in support of pop star Britney Spears.
    • A person protests in support of pop star Britney Spears.
    • People protesting in support of pop star Britney Spears.
    • Fans and supporters of Britney Spears hold placards as they gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles.
    • Yet another person protesting in support of pop star Britney Spears.
    • More people protesting in support of pop star Britney Spears.
    • A cut-out of Britney Spears outside the court.
    © AFP 2021 / Frederic J. Brown
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/18/1083230462_0:0:3411:1920_1200x675_80_0_0_8468a10200ee87f0ee13afef82e7576f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202106241083230972-i-just-want-my-life-back-court-hearing-on-britney-spears-conservatorship/

    Since 2008, the 39-year-old star's finances and personal life have been managed by her father, Jamie Spears, following her public breakdown more than a decade ago.

    On 23 June, US pop singer Britney Spears asked a judge to end a controversial guardianship under which her father has controlled her affairs during the past 13 years.

    "I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," she said during an emotional address via videolink at a court hearing in Los Angeles.

    The singer, who has two children, told the judge the details of the legal arrangement, which among other things prevents her from having a contraceptive implant removed despite the fact she wants more children.

    "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I want changes, I deserve changes," Spears reportedly said.

    In 2006, Spears divorced dancer Kevin Federline and lost custody of her two sons the following year. The singer struggled with mental issues and underwent treatment at a drug rehabilitation facility before the court placed her under a conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew Wallet, both of whom were given complete control of her assets.

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out more. 

    Tags:
    court hearing, conservatorship, Britney Spears
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • A Poland fan holds up a scarf before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Spain and Poland at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain on 19 June 2021.
      Last update: 15:46 GMT 23.06.2021
      15:46 GMT 23.06.2021

      Gorgeous Female Fans Cheer National Teams at EURO 2020

      The notion that football is for men only was revealed long ago to be not so much an outdated cliché as a fallacy. These days women are welcome at stadiums both as fans and players.

      21
    • Researchers prepare to move an Egyptian mummy from the Civic Archaeological Museum of Bergamo to Milan's Policlinico hospital to undergo a CT scan in order to investigate its history, in Bergamo, Italy, 21 June 2021.
      Last update: 12:17 GMT 23.06.2021
      12:17 GMT 23.06.2021

      3,000-Year-Old Mystery: Secrets of Egyptian Mummy to Be Revealed

      Scientists hope to reconstruct the life of the Egyptian priest and unveil which kinds of products were used to mummify the body.

      8
    • Bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village is shown in a display room at the Village Plaza.
      Last update: 15:06 GMT 22.06.2021
      15:06 GMT 22.06.2021

      Tokyo 2020: First Look at Olympic Village

      The Tokyo Summer Olympics are on the way! Despite coronavirus restrictions remaining in force during the games, the organisers have made sure that athletes will feel comfortable in the newly-built Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Village.

      12
    • England fan (L) and a Scotland fan arriving prior to a Group D football match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London.
      Last update: 14:55 GMT 21.06.2021
      14:55 GMT 21.06.2021

      UEFA EURO 2020: Fans Dress up to Cheer For Their National Teams

      At big tournaments like the UEFA EURO championship, there is always room for national pride. For some fans, the best way to show this is by bringing flags to games or simply by wearing the jerseys of their national teams. Meanwhile, there are also those who go a little bit further to express their support.

      12
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse