All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise

Climate activists were the first to announce they would have their say amid the G7 summit. On 8 June, members of Extinction Rebellion blocked the access road to a power station in Oxfordshire in the southeast of England, accusing the German energy company running the plant of "greenwashing".
Recently, activists were captured wearing masks and representing world leaders in a satirical manner.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to get a glimpse of all sorts of activists trying to call on politicians and persuade them to secure a more just approach to climate issues.
