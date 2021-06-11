Register
11 June 2021
    Photo

    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise

    • Climate change activists wear masks representing world leaders during a protest in St Ives, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, 11 June 2021.
    • An incoming tide washes away part of a giant beach sand artwork depicting the faces of the G7 leaders, created by campaign group Avaaz, on Watergate Bay Beach, Newquay, Britain, 10 June 2021.
    • Climate change activists dressed up as black birds protest in St Ives, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, 11 June 2021.
    • Oxfam activists with Big Heads caricatures of US President Joe Biden and France's President Emmanuel Macron pretend to fight over a COVID-19 vaccine with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a protest at a beach near Falmouth, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, 11 June 2021.
    • Jess Midwinter, from a coalition of climate groups and charities, holds an ice cream cone with wafers carrying a message to promote the waiver of vaccine intellectual property rights, near Falmouth, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, 11 June 2021.
    • Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion demonstrate in St Ives Harbour, ahead of the G7 summit, in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain, 9 June 2021.
    • An environmental activist from Extinction Rebellion wearing a face mask of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in a photocall in St Ives on 11 June 2021 during the G7 summit.
    • Climate activists dressed in blue costumes as they demonstrate near the G7 meeting taking place in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain, Friday, 11 June 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy, and the economy.
    • Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    • An activist wearing a giant head of US President Joe Biden prepares to take part in an NGO action over COVID-19 vaccines on Swanpool Beach in Falmouth, Cornwall, Britain, Friday, 11 June 2021.
    • Climate activists Delores and Leroy Tycklemore wear bee keeping suits as they demonstrate as part of Fridays for Future on Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, Cornwall, Britain, Friday, 11 June 2021.
    • Oxfam activists stand next to Big Heads caricatures of France's President Emmanuel Macron and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during a protest at a beach near Falmouth, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, 11 June 2021.
    • A man walks by a fabric pillow in the shape of a Cornish Pastie put up by climate activists outside the G7 meeting in St Ives, Cornwall, Britain, Friday, 11 June 2021.
    • A caricature of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured between the handle bars of a motorbike in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on 10 June 2021.
    • People watch from the beach as two giant balloons, depicting US President Joe Biden, left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, float on a dock in Falmouth Harbour, Cornwall, Britain, during an action by NGOs on Friday, 11 June 2021.
    © REUTERS / Dylan Martinez
    Climate change activists wear masks representing world leaders during a protest in St Ives, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Britain, 11 June 2021.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083126120_0:163:3169:1946_1200x675_80_0_0_41a38fd490dc981d9e6ce5556b7a854c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202106111083126969/

    The Group of Seven (G7) summit in the United Kingdom will last until 13 June. It consists of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States. Meanwhile, activists have also arrived to voice their concerns regarding the global agenda.

    Climate activists were the first to announce they would have their say amid the G7 summit. On 8 June, members of Extinction Rebellion blocked the access road to a power station in Oxfordshire in the southeast of England, accusing the German energy company running the plant of "greenwashing". 

    Recently, activists were captured wearing masks and representing world leaders in a satirical manner. 

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to get a glimpse of all sorts of activists trying to call on politicians and persuade them to secure a more just approach to climate issues. 

    Cornwall, UK, summit, G7
