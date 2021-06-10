Countries Hosting UEFA Euro 2020 Games Make Final Preparations Before Kick Off

The delayed UEFA European Football Championship is set to kick off from 11 June to 11 July with matches taking place in 11 countries, including Russia. The final will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.
Last year, the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with host cities Dublin (Ireland) and Bilbao (Spain) missing out as a result.
In early May, UEFA's Executive Committee approved special rules for the tournament, including expanding the size of each national team's squad from from 23 to 26 players.
The first game sees Turkey take on Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Friday.
