15:18 GMT09 June 2021
    'Mount Recyclemore': Artist Sculpts G7 Leaders Out of Scrap Metal

    • A man photographs Mount Recyclemore, an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, 8 June 2021.
    • A man makes an adjustment to Mount Recyclemore, an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay in Cornwall, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage.
    • Police liaison officers walk by 'Mount Recyclemore', an artwork depicting the G7 leaders.
    • Alex Wreckage makes an adjustment to 'Mount Recyclemore', an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay in Cornwall, made from electronic waste by him and Joe Rush, ahead of the G7 summit.
    • Alex Wreckage makes an adjustment to 'Mount Recyclemore'.
    • A general view of 'Mount Recyclemore', an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay in Cornwall, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage.
    © REUTERS / Tom Nicholson
    A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, 8 June 2021.
    Politics and environmentalism go hand in hand these days. Contemporary artists are often inspired by significant political events, such as summits or conferences involving high-ranking figures.

    Artist Joe Rush has presented his 'Mount Recyclemore' sculpture of G7 leaders he created using old electrical items and scrap metal.

    Look at these faces: do you get the feeling that they look eerily familiar? They are UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and US President Joe Biden - the G7 leaders making their way to the summit in England's Cornwall this week.

    The summit is to start on Friday, 11 June, and will end on Sunday, 13 June, the same day President Biden is expected to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the unusual sculpture in every detail.

    scrap metal, Great Britain, art, recycling, waste recycling, G7 Summit, G7
