'Mount Recyclemore': Artist Sculpts G7 Leaders Out of Scrap Metal

Artist Joe Rush has presented his 'Mount Recyclemore' sculpture of G7 leaders he created using old electrical items and scrap metal.
Look at these faces: do you get the feeling that they look eerily familiar? They are UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and US President Joe Biden - the G7 leaders making their way to the summit in England's Cornwall this week.
The summit is to start on Friday, 11 June, and will end on Sunday, 13 June, the same day President Biden is expected to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the unusual sculpture in every detail.
