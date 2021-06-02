Register
17:31 GMT02 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Spectators take photos of a new statue of Spain's Rafael Nadal on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France on Monday 31 May 2021.
    • A statue of Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah is on display at the World Youth Forum in Sharm El Sheikh, on 5 November 2018.
    • Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    • A statue of Norwegian figure skater Sonja Henie (1912-1969) in Frognerparken, Oslo.
    • A man kisses a statue of soccer star Lionel Messi shortly after its unveiling in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday 28 June 2016. Fans, players, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and the country's greatest player Diego Maradona have asked the Argentine Messi to reconsider his decision to resign from the national team after losing the Copa America final to Chile.
    • Former soccer star Diego Maradona poses in front of his statue, commissioned as a tribute by a group of fans, at the Boca Juniors Museum (Museo de la Pasion Boquense), in La Bombonera stadium, Buenos Aires on 26 November 2006. The 2.2-metres statue weighs 300kg.
    • A 12ft x 40ft sculpture of British swimming champion Rebecca Adlington is unveiled in The Serpentine in London’s Hyde Park, as part of the Kellogg’s GreatStarts Olympic campaign, to encourage the public to support Team GB at Rio 2016 Olympics.
    • A statue of American Football player Pat Tillman Jr (1976-2004). The athlete and soldier who was killed in Afghanistan after quitting the NFL's Arizona Cardinals to join the US Army Rangers, was honoured with a statue outside the University of Phoenix Stadium before the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys on 12 November 2006 in Glendale, Arizona.
    • Tiger Woods unveils a bronze statue of himself with his late father Earl Woods, at the Tiger Woods Learning Center while announcing the launch of a nationwide youth programme called the Fist Pump Challenge in Anaheim, California on 21 January 2008.
    • Monument to Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna in Imola, Italy.
    • Statue of Olympic champion Fanny Blankers Koen (1918-2004) in Rotterdam, Holland. She was the first woman to win four Olympics gold medals.
    • Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid poses beneath a statue of himself during the unveiling ceremony in his hometown in Funchal, Portugal on 21 December 2014.
    • A statue of American basketball player Michael Jordan in Chicago.
    • Former Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder David Beckham poses beside his newly unveiled statue at the Legends Plaza in Carson, California on 2 March 2019.
    • A monument to the Manchester United trio of George Best, Denis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton called The United Trinity is seen outside Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. The three players helped United to become the first English team to win the European Cup in 1968.
    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    Spectators take photos of a new statue of Spain's Rafael Nadal on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France on Monday 31 May 2021.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/02/1083055142_0:83:2796:1655_1200x675_80_0_0_a488c7fe95872d49878299a6239d8bd6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202106021083055986-sport-stars-from-artistic-angles-monuments-to-famous-athletes-around-the-world/

    Going right back to the ancient Greeks when Myron of Eleutherae fashioned his Discus Thrower in the fifth century BC, sport and art have had a strong connection, with artists frequently inspired by outstanding athletes to memorialise their contribution to sporting history. 

    With the world gradually emerging from tough coronavirus-related restrictions and lockdowns, we are being offered an increasing number of sporting events to enjoy. 

    Football stars, figure skaters, runners, basketball players - many of them have been honoured by prominent artists who have created lasting images of these stars for posterity to delight in. 

    Check out Sputnik's gallery to see some of the works and learn the details of these athletes' outstanding achievements. 

    Tags:
    athletes, monument, sport
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse