Register
12:50 GMT29 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    All Shades of Nature: Superstars With The Most Fantastic Multi-Coloured Eyes

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • All Shades of Nature: Superstars With The Most Fantastic Multi-Coloured Eyes
    • All Shades of Nature: Superstars With The Most Fantastic Multi-Coloured Eyes
    • All Shades of Nature: Superstars With The Most Fantastic Multi-Coloured Eyes
    • All Shades of Nature: Superstars With The Most Fantastic Multi-Coloured Eyes
    • All Shades of Nature: Superstars With The Most Fantastic Multi-Coloured Eyes
    • All Shades of Nature: Superstars With The Most Fantastic Multi-Coloured Eyes
    • All Shades of Nature: Superstars With The Most Fantastic Multi-Coloured Eyes
    • All Shades of Nature: Superstars With The Most Fantastic Multi-Coloured Eyes
    Elizabeth Taylor starring in "Cleopatra" (1963).
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083023085_5:943:1988:2058_1200x675_80_0_0_83ebd05981df03bbde9637e4a9286b20.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202105291083023538-all-shades-of-nature-superstars-with-the-most-fantastic-multi-coloured-eyes/

    Everybody knows great actors, rock stars, and sports legends who are famous for their magnificent eyes. Some have a penetrating glare, others are known for their kind looks, and several are famous for the fantastic and rare colour of their iris. But only a few look like their eyes were created by a modern artist who mixed a lot of shades together.

    Some superstars look like they are wearing coloured contact lenses - or like they've forgotten to take out one of them. Well, there is nothing wrong with that - in fact, heterochromia gives them some additional charisma and cool vibes!

    Tags:
    Hollywood stars, heterochromatic, eyes
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
      Last update: 14:42 GMT 27.05.2021
      14:42 GMT 27.05.2021

      From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe

      More than a year on, the coronavirus pandemic has hardly showed any signs of dying down. Thankfully, a number of vaccines are now available for public use, but people are not legally obliged to be immunised against the virus. How can those still hesitating getting a shot be convinced to do so?

      14
    • An aerial shot over the Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, which is located in western Africa.
      Last update: 16:08 GMT 25.05.2021
      16:08 GMT 25.05.2021

      Earth or Mars? Check Out the Eye of the Sahara From the ISS

      The Richat Structure above northwest Sahara – also referred to as the Eye of the Sahara – has been snapped by European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet, who shared the aerial images on Twitter. Netizens were quick to point out that the photos resemble Mars' iconic red surface.

      8
    • Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
      Last update: 16:21 GMT 23.05.2021
      16:21 GMT 23.05.2021

      Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final

      The 65th Eurovision Song Contest was held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, following the country's victory in the 2019 contest.

      18
    • British model Naomi Campbell poses on the red carpet during the Time 100 gala at Lincoln Centre in New York on 23 April 2019
      Last update: 19:03 GMT 22.05.2021
      19:03 GMT 22.05.2021

      The Famous Couturiers' Muse: 'Black Panther' Naomi Campbell Turns 51

      Naomi Campbell started her career at the age of 15 when she was noticed on the street by a fashion recruiter. A year later, she went to Paris, where her rise to stardom commenced in earnest.

      17
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse