All Shades of Nature: Superstars With The Most Fantastic Multi-Coloured Eyes

Some superstars look like they are wearing coloured contact lenses - or like they've forgotten to take out one of them. Well, there is nothing wrong with that - in fact, heterochromia gives them some additional charisma and cool vibes!
Everybody knows great actors, rock stars, and sports legends who are famous for their magnificent eyes. Some have a penetrating glare, others are known for their kind looks, and several are famous for the fantastic and rare colour of their iris. But only a few look like their eyes were created by a modern artist who mixed a lot of shades together.
Some superstars look like they are wearing coloured contact lenses - or like they've forgotten to take out one of them. Well, there is nothing wrong with that - in fact, heterochromia gives them some additional charisma and cool vibes!
More than a year on, the coronavirus pandemic has hardly showed any signs of dying down. Thankfully, a number of vaccines are now available for public use, but people are not legally obliged to be immunised against the virus. How can those still hesitating getting a shot be convinced to do so?
The Richat Structure above northwest Sahara – also referred to as the Eye of the Sahara – has been snapped by European Space Agency's Thomas Pesquet, who shared the aerial images on Twitter. Netizens were quick to point out that the photos resemble Mars' iconic red surface.
The 65th Eurovision Song Contest was held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, following the country's victory in the 2019 contest.
Naomi Campbell started her career at the age of 15 when she was noticed on the street by a fashion recruiter. A year later, she went to Paris, where her rise to stardom commenced in earnest.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)