Earth or Mars? Check Out the Eye of the Sahara From the ISS

The Eye of the Sahara, aka the Richat Structure, is a geologic wonder viewable from space, and a favourite photo opportunity for astronauts.
Recently, European Space Agency’s (ESA) Thomas Pesquet, who is currently working on the International Space Station (ISS), took a series of must-see pictures that show the reddish-orange landscape stretching beyond the horizon. Pesquet says it felt like he was flying over Mars.
What's more interesting, the area was once rumoured to be the land of a mythological nation. In 2018, YouTube blogger Jimmy Bright insisted that the Richat Structure was the most likely location of Atlantis. Surprisingly, this theory has never been proven.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see Pesquet's jaw-dropping snaps.
