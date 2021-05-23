Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/17/1082972335_0:152:3217:1961_1200x675_80_0_0_ed1b1140f07dd86a8482f78e56e92b15.jpg
The 65th Eurovision Song Contest was held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, following the country's victory in the 2019 contest.
Italy's Eurovision Song Contest 2021 entry – a band called Måneskin – has scooped first place with 524 points for their performance of glam rock song "Zitti e Buoni," which translates as "Out of my Head."
French singer Barbara Pravi (499 points) came second and Swiss singer Gjon's "Tears" (432 points) landed his country third place.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the finalists of this year's Eurovision Song Contest.
