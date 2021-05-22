The Famous Couturiers' Muse: 'Black Panther' Naomi Campbell Turns 51

British supermodel Naomi Campbell celebrates her birthday on 22 May.
Known in some circles as the 'black panther', she has worked with dozens of famous couturiers throughout her 30-year-long career, and many of them fell victim to her beauty and professional attitude toward modelling.
Days before she turned 51, Campbell shared a picture on Instagram, revealing that she has become a mother. She did not provide any details but said that she was absolutely happy to be blessed with a daughter.
Check out Sputnik's gallery for Naomi's pictures through the years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)