India: Mass Graves of COVID-19 Victims Found on Banks of Ganges, Hindu Holy River

Hundreds of graves have been found along the banks of the River Ganges. Residents of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh fear they could be COVID-19 victims.
Over the past week, dozens of unidentified corpses have washed up on the banks of the Ganges River near Ghazipur in the state of Uttar Pradesh and the Buxar district in the neighbouring state of Bihar. The exact causes of their death are yet to be investigated, although the process is significantly hindered by the high level of decomposition of the bodies.
India is second in the world in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
