How Gazans Reacted to Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

On 20 May, Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet unanimously adopted an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional bilateral ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, thus paving the way to end 11 days of military hostilities between the parties. Following the news, people in the Gaza Strip flocked to the streets to celebrate the ceasefire, launching fireworks, honking car horns, and marching through cities.
A new round of military hostilities started on 10 May, after Hamas launched hundreds of rockets towards Israel forcing the Israeli Defence Forces to respond with retaliatory strikes.
Violent clashes broke out earlier in May between Palestinians and the Israeli police, leading to the worst conflict in recent years. Riots began in two areas of East Jerusalem at once — near the Temple Mount and in the Sheikh Jarrah quarter, where several Arab families were evicted by an Israeli court order.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to learn more about the daily life of Palestinians amid the de-escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
All comments
Show new comments (0)