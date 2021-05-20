D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings

It is almost impossible to imagine modern fashion and everyday activities without blue-coloured denim trousers but 150 years ago, Jacob W Davis (who had been born Jacob Youphes in Riga in what was then the Russian empire) discovered that by inserting rivets into weak points in the seams, he could make a particularly durable pair of trousers.
Denim itself is a sturdy type of cotton which originated in Nimes, France - denim is a contraction of "de Nimes" (from Nimes). Thus a Franco-Russian product turned into regular clothes for American cowboys and gold prospectors and are now the most popular trousers in the world. No matter, where you live - from the biggest cities to the remotest parts of the world, everyone wears jeans, and feels good about it!
