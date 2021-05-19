Register
17:45 GMT19 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Lost Italian Village Curon Emerges From Local Lake After 70 Years Underwater

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • In the 20th century, Italy was not the only country to flood villages to build dams and create plants. During the Thirties, many villages were wiped out in preparatory work for the construction of hydroelectrical plants. This was the price nations paid for modernisation.
    • The old church and village were submerged in 1950 by an artificial lake created to power a hydroelectric plant. Only the tower of the 14th-century church was still visible.
    • Would you have the guts to look inside?
    • Every corner of this village is filled with desolation. Its inhabitants were displaced to new homes, and Curon was flooded for the sake of hydroelectricity.
    • Netizens have recently started posting photos of what seem to be old walls, and cellars in the underwater village.
    • Remains of steps are seen on a picture taken in the middle of drained Lake Resia.
    • An aerial picture taken on 9 July 2020 in the museum of the new city of Curon Venosta (Graun im Vinschgau), some 100km north-west of Bolzano, northern Italy, shows a photograph of Curon's old bell tower as it was before being submerged in lake Resia.
    • A picture of the entrance to a basement that is still partly submerged.
    • Repair works at the area offered locals a glimpse of the remains of Curon village.
    • An aerial picture taken on 9 July 2020 in the new city of Curon Venosta (Graun im Vinschgau), about 100km north-west of Bolzano, northern Italy, shows the bell tower of Curon's old church poking above the surface of lake Resia. The church and village were submerged in 1950 as an artificial lake was created to power a hydroelectric plant.
    © Photo : Luisa Azzolini
    In the 20th century, Italy was not the only country to flood villages to build dams and create plants. During the Thirties, many villages were wiped out in preparatory work for the construction of hydroelectrical plants. This was the price nations paid for modernisation.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/13/1082936042_0:70:1970:1178_1200x675_80_0_0_ad3ba712dd35a83544d4098287ae7af5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202105191082936606-lost-italian-village-curon-emerges-from-local-lake-after-70-years-underwater/

    The village used to be inhabited by hundreds of people before it was flooded to create an artificial lake for a hydroelectric plant.

    For around 70 years, the village of Curon in Italy has been submerged by Lake Resia in the South Tyrol. Things have changed since repair works started in the area and the lake was drained. Once a village of more than 100 people, it emerged into daylight to astonish locals and netizens.

    Back in the Fifties, local authorities decided to build a dam and create a hydroelectric plant in this area. Despite the objections of residents, two nearby lakes were merged and the village was covered.

    Some of the villages’ residents went off to seek their fortune abroad but a bunch of them decided to stay in the newly created village nearby.

    Check out Sputnik’s photo gallery to find out more about the underwater village.

    Tags:
    history, hydroelectric power, lake, Village, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse