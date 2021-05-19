Lost Italian Village Curon Emerges From Local Lake After 70 Years Underwater

For around 70 years, the village of Curon in Italy has been submerged by Lake Resia in the South Tyrol. Things have changed since repair works started in the area and the lake was drained. Once a village of more than 100 people, it emerged into daylight to astonish locals and netizens.
Back in the Fifties, local authorities decided to build a dam and create a hydroelectric plant in this area. Despite the objections of residents, two nearby lakes were merged and the village was covered.
Some of the villages’ residents went off to seek their fortune abroad but a bunch of them decided to stay in the newly created village nearby.
Check out Sputnik’s photo gallery to find out more about the underwater village.
All comments
Show new comments (0)