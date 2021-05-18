Deaths, Destruction, Chaos: Worst Cyclone in Decades Hits India

To date, six deaths have been reported and over 120 people are feared missing on vessels adrift in the Arabian Sea.

A disastrous cyclone hit the western regions of the Asian subcontinent on 16 May. Coined Tauktae, the cyclone has already passed through the southern Indian states of Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa resulting in six deaths and the destruction of public property and many houses.

The word "tauktae" literally means "gecko" in the Burmese language. It's the first tropical cyclone of the year in the Southeast Asia region.

India's Navy and Air Force have been deployed to help with relief operations as naval teams assist people in Kerala, while the Air Force has sent National Disaster Response Force teams to affected areas. The Navy has also deployed a submarine and Boeing P8I.

The Navy is conducting a major rescue operation in the Arabian Sea after Barge "P305" was officially declared sunk near the Mumbai High Field offshore oil rigs during the early hours of Tuesday. A total of 273 people were on board the barge, of which 146 have been rescued, while over 120 people are missing.

Tauktae is the strongest cyclone to hit the western regions of India since 1998, when the Gujarat cyclone left thousands of people dead and missing, and caused millions of dollars of damage.