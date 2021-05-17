Miss Universe 2021 Beauty Pageant

Contestants from 74 countries and territories took part in Miss Universe 2021 as they competed for the 21 spots in the final.
After the swimsuit contest, the number was whittled down to 10 for the evening gown competition before five ladies were chosen for the final Q&A round.
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2021 after winning the hearts of the judges – not only with her beauty but also her brains.
When asked by the jury how she would have handled the COVID-19 pandemic, Meza said:
"I believe there is not a perfect way to handle this hard situation such as COVID-19. However, I believe that what I would have done, was create the lockdown even before everything was that big because we lost so many lives and we cannot afford that. We have to take care of our people. That's why I would have taken care of them since the beginning," she answered, as quoted by NBC.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the 2021 finalists of famous beauty pageant.
