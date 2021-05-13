Register
16:50 GMT13 May 2021
    Photo

    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends

    • An Iraqi woman carries biscuits during the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Basra, Iraq, on Thursday 13 May 2021.
    • Muslims pray - keeping socially distanced to help curb the spread of coronavirus - during an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of Ramadan at Al Akbar mosque in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, on Thursday 13 May 2021. Muslims celebrated the holiday in a subdued manner for a second year as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations.
    • A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    • Muslims gather outside the Niujie Mosque before Eid al-Fitr prayer services in Beijing, China on 13 May 2021.
    • Muslim worshippers leave Lakemba Mosque, in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia, after observing the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer on 13 May 2021.
    • Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Islamic Centre in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia on 13 May 2021.
    • Muslims gather outside the mosque in Ekaterinburg, Russia, before Eid al-Fitr prayers on 13 May 2021.
    • A vendor waits for customers at his dry fruit and sweets stall ahead of the Eid al-Fitr festival at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan, on 12 May 2021.
    • A father and his children walk together after celebrating Eid al-Fitr prayers as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Karachi, Pakistan, on 13 May 2021.
    • People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers on 13 May 2021 marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Al-Masfi mosque - the oldest mosque in Mosul, Iraq, dating back to AD640 - which was damaged during the war against Islamic State militants.
    • An Indonesian Muslim wears a face mask, designed in the likeness of the Palestinian flag, while praying at the Great Mosque of Al Azhar during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 13 May 2021.
    • An imam is seen meditating under the third bridge at the mosque in Bamako, Mali, during the Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, on 12 May 2021.
    • With the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in the background, Muslim men wearing masks to observe coronavirus restrictions, perform Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday 13 May 2021.
    • Muslim women wearing protective masks wait to pray outside the National Mosque while celebrating Eid al-Fitr in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday 13 May 2021.
    • People perform the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Sanaa, Yemen on 13 May 2021.
    • Mooosa and Tabarek Khan sit on a bench near an Eid market ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations in St Albans, Britain, on 11 May 2021.
    © AP Photo / Nabil al-Jurani
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082877384_0:277:2656:1771_1200x675_80_0_0_a203fcf0b050d697f9f785ed94891744.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202105131082878281-muslims-around-the-world-celebrate-eid-al-fitr-as-ramadan-ends/

    Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is considered one of the most important religious holidays celebrated by Muslims.

    Muslims are heading to mosques to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayers that mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in spite of COVID-19 restrictions.

    On this day, people gather with family and friends, give gifts to children and prepare and eat special meals. Moreover, it is important to take care of the poor and those who are in need, donating to charity during the celebrations. 

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to explore the Islamic traditions around the world.‎

    COVID-19, Islam, customs, tradition, World, photo
    Votre message a été envoyé!
