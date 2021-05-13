Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082877384_0:277:2656:1771_1200x675_80_0_0_a203fcf0b050d697f9f785ed94891744.jpg
Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is considered one of the most important religious holidays celebrated by Muslims.
Muslims are heading to mosques to perform the Eid al-Fitr prayers that mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in spite of COVID-19 restrictions.
On this day, people gather with family and friends, give gifts to children and prepare and eat special meals. Moreover, it is important to take care of the poor and those who are in need, donating to charity during the celebrations.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to explore the Islamic traditions around the world.
