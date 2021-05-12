International Nurses Day: How Hollywood Sees Nurses

On 12 May the world celebrates International Nurses Day. The date was chosen as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the English nurse who was also a social reformer and a statistician. She was born 12 May 1820.
Nursing is not an option for those who aren't keen on hard work. Serving as a nurse means patients in care must be able to trust you. For many people a nurse is the one they spend their very last minutes with. So nursing is something more than an occupation - it is a vocation.
Numerous stories and legends have depicted nurses as heroes and those who sacrifice their life for others. There have also been numerous filmmakers who have found nurses a great source of inspiration and a tool for delivering a humane message to the audience.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out how nurses have been portrayed on the big screen.
