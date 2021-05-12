Fire and Brimstone: Israel and Gaza Exchange Barrage of Rockets in Latest Spike of Hostilities

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082864690_0:3:3070:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_e74f5261bc39285c5cfb8178bd3b3e3c.jpg
The border between Israel and the Gaza Strip has become a flashpoint of the largest escalation of tensions in recent years after a volley of rockets were launched from the enclave into Israel on Monday, unleashing retaliatory fire from the Israeli military.
Gaza militants have fired more than 1,000 rockets into Israel since Monday, and the IDF has destroyed several targets on the strip.
Both sides reported casualties with more than 40 deaths and hundreds of wounded on the Palestinian side and eight losses and dozens injured in Israel.
Sputnik has compiled a photo gallery showing scenes of violence in the Israel-Gaza border area as the incessant Israeli-Palestinian conflict has reached yet another boiling point.
