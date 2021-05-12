Register
19:33 GMT12 May 2021
    Photo

    Fire and Brimstone: Israel and Gaza Exchange Barrage of Rockets in Latest Spike of Hostilities

    • A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City 12 May 2021.
    • An Israeli firefighter works at a site where a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit the central Israeli town of Holon, near Tel Aviv, Tuesday, 11 May 2021. A confrontation between Israel and Hamas sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem escalated Tuesday as Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza and militants barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets.
    • Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi compound in Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on 11 May 2021.
    • General view of a house damaged from a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, 11 May 2021.
    • Firefighters extinguish burning apartment buildings after they were hit by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, early Wednesday, 12 May 2021.
    • Soldiers work at a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod, southern Israel, 11 May 2021.
    • A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, 12 May 2021.
    • A member of the security forces speaks with a man where a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip hit, in Holon, Israel 11 May 2021.
    • A Palestinian man stands in front of a huge crater in Gaza City early on 12 May 2021, after Israeli airstrikes overnight. Israeli air raids in Gaza Strip hit the homes of high-ranking members of the Hamas militant group, the military said Wednesday, with the territory's police headquarters also targeted.
    • Israeli emergency service members inspect damages in the Israeli town of Rishon Lezion, on 11 May 2021, after rockets were launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement.
    • Palestinians look on as they inspect their residential building which was damaged in an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City 12 May 2021.
    • An Israeli security officer inspects damages at a house in Yehud, near Tel Aviv, on 12 May 2021, after rockets were launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip controlled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Palestinian militant group Hamas said on 12 May it had fired more than 200 rockets into Israel in retaliation for strikes on a tower block in Gaza.
    A Palestinian boy walks past the remains of a tower building which was destroyed in Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City 12 May 2021.
    The border between Israel and the Gaza Strip has become a flashpoint of the largest escalation of tensions in recent years after a volley of rockets were launched from the enclave into Israel on Monday, unleashing retaliatory fire from the Israeli military.

    Gaza militants have fired more than 1,000 rockets into Israel since Monday, and the IDF has destroyed several targets on the strip.

    Both sides reported casualties with more than 40 deaths and hundreds of wounded on the Palestinian side and eight losses and dozens injured in Israel.

    Sputnik has compiled a photo gallery showing scenes of violence in the Israel-Gaza border area as the incessant Israeli-Palestinian conflict has reached yet another boiling point.

    Registration
