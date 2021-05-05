While They Were Still Together: Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Iconic Photos

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/05/1082804189_0:0:2063:1162_1200x675_80_0_0_2ebb01317dacd6fa5759ad782100016e.jpg
The Gates announced last week that they "no longer believe we can grow together as a couple" after 27 years together, starting what could be the most expensive divorce in the world, at an estimated cost of $127 billion.
Over the course of almost three decades, the Microsoft founder and his spouse have engaged in various philanthropic activities across the world, donating billions via their Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In their breakup announcement, the couple stressed that they would continue their work together at the foundation in a bid to make the world a better place.
