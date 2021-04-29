From Tango to Kabuki: Dance Traditions Around the World

The World is celebrating International Dance Day. The date, 29 April, was chosen as a tribute to Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet, who was born on 29 April 1727.
One of the most glittering and challenging performing arts - dance has always been full of indigenous magic, traditional techniques and many other features that has made dancing incredibly popular across the globe.
You must have heard of many popular types of dance, for instance the passionate Tango from Rio de la Plata between Argentina and Uruguay or mysterious dance-drama from Japan, Kabuki, which became an important part of modern culture and still attracts thousands of people who are eager to discover what their body is capable of.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out how people dance around the world.
