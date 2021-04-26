It's Showtime: Celebrating The Best Moments From 2021's Oscars

This year, the Oscar for Best Picture went to "Nomadland", a drama directed by Chloe Zhao about a woman living out of a caravan. It starred Frances McDormand, who won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance, and Zhao won the Oscar for Best Director. Sir Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in "The Father" (which also the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay), making him the oldest actor to receive the award.
Danish movie "Another Round" was awarded the Oscar for Best International Feature Film, and Pixar's "Soul" won the award for Best Animated Feature.
