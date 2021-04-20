US National Look-Alike Day: Prominent Figures Who Have Doubles

April 20th marks the National Look Alike Day in the US. It was created by a feature television reporter, Jack Etzel, in the 1980s.
Etzel was in downtown Pittsburgh with photographer Rick Minutello, looking for a light feature for the news.
Then they saw a man who looked like Humphrey Bogart and asked him who people think he looks like. They asked other passersby the same question and heard many interesting stories. The next day Etzel contacted the Chase Calendar of Events and proclaimed Look Alike Day.
