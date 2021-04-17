Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip

Buckingham Palace broke the news of his passing on 9 April. The Queen's husband, who would have turned 100 this year, died peacefully at Windsor Castle. He was admitted to hospital earlier this year, where he underwent a heart procedure.
Prince Philip, born in Greece on 10 June 1921, had been married to Queen Elizabeth II since 1947. The couple marked their 73rd anniversary together on 20 November. They had four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.
Take a look at how Prince Philip's funeral unfolded in Sputnik's latest photo gallery.
