Ice-Cubes, Animals, and Fantastic Beasts: How Olympic Mascots Have Changed Over the Years

Tokyo 2020 Mascots Miraitowa and Someity were chosen by children from Japanese elementary schools to represent the Olympic and Paralympic games respectively. Miraitowa is a creature that embodies the Japanese attitude toward tradition and innovation of the local culture, while Someity, whose name derives from the phrase “so mighty,” represents Paralympic athletes and their will to achieve the "unachievable."
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to see how Olympic mascots from various host countries have changed over the years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)