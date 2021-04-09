Register
17:58 GMT09 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Social Unrest in Rioting Belfast

    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • A man walks past a hijacked bus burning on The Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, 7 April 2021.
    • A Nationalist youth prepares to throw something at a police line blocking a road near the Peace Wall in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, Thursday, 8 April 2021. Authorities in Northern Ireland sought to restore calm Thursday after Protestant and Catholic youths in Belfast hurled bricks, fireworks and gasoline bombs at police and each other. It was the worst mayhem in a week of street violence in the region, where Britain's exit from the European Union has unsettled an uneasy political balance.
    • Rioters are seen at the peace wall gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, 7 April 2021.
    • Rioters react as police use a water cannon on the Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland 8 April 2021.
    • A fire burns in front of the police on the Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland 8 April 2021.
    • Rioters are seen near the peace wall gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, 7 April 2021.
    • A rioter reacts as the police uses a water cannon on the Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland 8 April 2021.
    • A rioter is seen near a burning car at the peace wall gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, 7 April 2021.
    • Rioters throw burning bottles at the police on the Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland 8 April 2021.
    • Youths shoot fireworks at the PSNI on the Springfield road, during further unrest in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Thursday, 8 April 2021. Police and politicians in Northern Ireland have appealed for calm after a third night of violence that saw Protestant youths start fires and pelt officers with bricks and gasoline bombs. The flare-ups come amid rising tensions over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland and worsening relations between the parties in the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing Belfast government.
    • A hijacked bus burns on The Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, 7 April 2021.
    • A man walks past a burnt out bus on the Shankill Road in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, Thursday, 8 April 2021. The scene follows another night of violence in Loyalist areas that has now spread to interface areas of the peace divide.
    © REUTERS / Jason Cairnduff
    A man walks past a hijacked bus burning on The Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, 7 April 2021.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082580090_0:300:3106:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_e9918039c7d383618a49156047b42841.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202104091082580767/

    This week's rioting was one of the worst seen in Northern Ireland in recent years. The long-brewed tensions escalated as the Public Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute 24 Sinn Fein politicians for alleged coronavirus breaches during the funeral of a former IRA leader, Bobby Storey. The other story behind the disorder is the Brexit deal.

    Protesters engaged in violent clashes with Police, throwing Molotov cocktails and stones at police officers, as well as burning tyres and blocking streets. Crowds of youths joined the protesters in a pro-British area, escalating violence and causing damage to public buildings, including a hijacked bus that was set on fire on 7 April. Police reported previously that at least 41 officers were injured during the nights of rioting in the city. 

    The protests sparked in Belfast’s loyalist districts on 3 April as the authorities refused to prosecute members of the Sinn Fein political party over their attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey, a former leader of the Irish Republican Army (IRA).

    The escalation comes amid a long-standing conflict between unionists, who want Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK, and republicans, who are calling for more independence from London and want to unite with the Republic of Ireland. 

    Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol also appears to be at the heart of this week’s protest activity. Since the provisions created trade barriers between the mainland UK and Northern Ireland, many unionists have been calling for a legal challenge against the protocol to eliminate the border in the Irish Sea.

    Tags:
    UK, Brexit, Irish border, Irish Sea, Ireland, Northern Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse