Register
18:54 GMT08 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Born in the village of Tintwistle, Derbyshire in 1941, Vivienne and her family moved to Harrow in the county of Middlesex, where she started working at a local factory at the age of 17. Westwood acknowledges applause after presenting her Fall-Winter 2005-2006 ready-to-wear collection, in Paris Tuesday, 1 March 2005.
    • Before starting off in fashion, Westwood worked as a schoolteacher. Here a model wearing mini-knickers carries a bouquet of flowers as part of Vivienne Westwood's 1995 Spring Summer Ready to Wear Collection presented in Paris, France on 12 October 1994.
    • Everything changed when she met future manager of the punk band the Sex Pistols, Malcolm McLaren, in 1965. Together they ran a boutique dubbed Sex. Here, Vivienne Westwood, right, kisses a model as she takes the applause at the end of her ready-to-wear spring-summer 2011 fashion collection, in Paris, Friday 1 October 2010.
    • Models present creations by students of the British star fashion designer and outgoing professor Vivienne Westwood at Berlin's University of the Arts on Saturday, 2 July 2005. Westwood was a professor at the university for 12 years.
    • Westwood has been a supporter of Julian Assange for many years and even visited him while the WikiLeaks founder was claiming political asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Here, Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    • A model shows a creation from British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter ready-to-wear 2012 fashion collection, presented in Paris, Friday, 4 March 2011.
    • The Nineties were all about against-the-rule-attitude fashion, so was Westwood. Left, model Grace from Sudan poses backstage ahead of the show from British designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Fall-Winter ready-to-wear 2012 fashion collection, presented in Paris, Friday, 4 March 2011.
    • The Spring/Summer 1985 collection wrought the major change in Westwood's career. An altered version of conservative 17th-century clothing was a sensation. Left, the model Bella Hadid wears a creation as part of the Vivienne Westwood Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris, Saturday, 28 September 2019.
    • A model wears a creation by British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her ready-to-wear spring-summer 2011 fashion collection, in Paris, Friday 1 October 2010.
    • In 1995, Westwood co-authored a book called Fashion in art: The Second Empire and Impressionism. Left, a model wears an outfit by designer Vivienne Westwood, for her Red Label Autumn/Winter 2015 show at London Fashion Week, in London, Sunday, 22 February 2015.
    • Model Bella Hadid wears a creation for the Vivienne Westwood fashion collection during fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris, Saturday, 29 February 2020.
    • Westwood is not the only fashionista in the family. Her younger son with Malcolm McLaren, Joseph Corré, is a founder of underwear brand Agent Provocateur. Left, a model wears a creation for Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in Paris, Saturday, 30 September 2017.
    • A model wears a creation as part of the Vivienne Westwood Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris, Saturday, 28 September 2019.
    • According to the latest reports, Westwood's fashion label made a pre-tax profit of £2.7 million in 2019, against a pre-tax loss of £2.5 million a year earlier. Left, a model wears a creation for Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2018 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in Paris, Saturday, 30 September 2017.
    • Westwood is trying to keep apace with the younger generation by promoting her brand and ideas on YouTube channel. Left, a model wears a creation for Vivienne Westwood's Spring-Summer 2016 ready-to-wear fashion collection, presented during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, Saturday 3 October 2015.
    • As for now, Westwood is keeping a highly active blog dubbed Climate Revolution, where she shares her thoughts on a wide range of environmental issues. Left, a model wears a creation by British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood as part of her Spring Summer 2010 fashion collection presented in Paris, Friday, 2 October 2009.
    • In 1992, Westwood was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire. Left, a model presents a creation as part of British designer Vivienne Westwood's Spring/Summer 2015 ready-to-wear fashion collection, presented in Paris, France, Saturday, 27 September 2014.
    • She advanced to Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2006. Left, British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, centre, holds a bouquet of flowers as she appears with models at the end of her Fall-Winter 2010-2011 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in Paris, Friday, 5 March 2010.
    © AP Photo / Remy de la Mauviniere
    Born in the village of Tintwistle, Derbyshire in 1941, Vivienne and her family moved to Harrow in the county of Middlesex, where she started working at a local factory at the age of 17. Westwood acknowledges applause after presenting her Fall-Winter 2005-2006 ready-to-wear collection, in Paris Tuesday, 1 March 2005.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082569772_0:94:3072:1822_1200x675_80_0_0_8898c374d0f14100ecf5e081b8fd1089.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202104081082570801/

    The famous British designer, also known as the "Queen of Punk", significantly affected the look of London's underground culture of the Seventies and co-crafted the designs most commonly associated with Britain's punk youth.

    The daughter of a shoe-maker, the ex-wife of the Sex Pistols manager, and the creator of Britain’s most provocative clothing - this is all about Vivienne Westwood, the renowned fashion designer who set the style for modern punk and new wave music.

    Westwood started with designing T-shirts with provocative messages but then turned to leather, biker clothing, zips, and all sorts of hard-core ideas. She overhauled the concept in the Eighties, significantly changing her image and switching to something more archaic and conventional, rather than disturbing and provocative.

    One thing has not changed though - Vivienne is still down for changing her hair colour. It's orange now, by the way. 

    Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to explore Westwood's selected and revolutionary works. 

    Tags:
    punk, fashion, Sex Pistols, Vivienne Westwood
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse