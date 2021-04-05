2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade

Although many Easter celebrations were cut short this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and safety protocols, the traditional Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival still went ahead, albeit digitally.
A physical Easter Mass was allowed, however, with St. Patrick’s Cathedral being filled to 50 percent capacity to comply with social distancing measures.
Despite this being the second year in a row that celebrations have been curtailed by COVID, people still managed to have fun – and Sputnik has selected some of the most eye-catching images.
