Mexico's Tourists Graced With Unique Opportunity to Pet Whales in Gulf of California

There is hardly a sea creature as majestic and enigmatic as the whale. Spotting one is on the bucket list of many wildlife enthusiasts and the Gulf of California in Mexico is the perfect spot for whale watchers.
Every year, these magnificent creatures travel from the Arctic to the warm waters washing the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico, drawing tourists from all over the world.
Some of the whales, especially their calves, don't mind interaction with humans and even allow themselves to be petted.
Sputnik invites you to take a virtual tour in the Gulf of California to admire arguably one of the most breathtaking animals on our planet.
