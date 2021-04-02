Register
02 April 2021
    Photo

    Mexico's Tourists Graced With Unique Opportunity to Pet Whales in Gulf of California

    • Aerial view of a grey whale swimming near a whale watching boat at the Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur, Mexico.
    • Whale watchers try to touch a grey whale at the Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California, Mexico.
    • Aerial view of grey whales swimming near a whale watching boat at the Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur, Mexico.
    • A grey whale is seen at the Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur, Mexico.
    • A whale watcher touches a grey whale at the Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur, Mexico.
    • Whale watchers board tour boats at the Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur, Mexico.
    • Aerial view of grey whales swimming near a whale watching boat at the Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur, Mexico.
    • A grey whale is seen at the Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur, Mexico.
    Aerial view of a grey whale swimming near a whale watching boat at the Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur, Mexico.
    There is hardly a sea creature as majestic and enigmatic as the whale. Spotting one is on the bucket list of many wildlife enthusiasts and the Gulf of California in Mexico is the perfect spot for whale watchers.

    Every year, these magnificent creatures travel from the Arctic to the warm waters washing the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico, drawing tourists from all over the world.

    Some of the whales, especially their calves, don't mind interaction with humans and even allow themselves to be petted.

    Sputnik invites you to take a virtual tour in the Gulf of California to admire arguably one of the most breathtaking animals on our planet.

    Mexico, Whales
