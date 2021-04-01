Register
01 April 2021
    Photo

    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke

    • Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    • Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, jokes as she receives a mirror presented by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, during the opening ceremony of a Turkish-German university's new campus, in Istanbul, Friday, 24 Jan. 2020.
    • Ex-President Donald Trump jokes about the cold as he arrives for a campaign rally at Michigan Sports Stars Park, Sunday, 1 Nov., 2020.
    • Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2nd R) share a joke at the start of a relay race, during a training event to promote the charity Heads Together, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, on 5 February 2017.
    • Former Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, jokes in front of officers as he arrives at military parade marking the country's independence from Spain, in Lima, Peru, Friday, 29 July 2016.
    • French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and then US President Donald Trump (R) walk hand in hand under the colonnades of the White House in Washington, DC, on 24 April 2018.
    • Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L) and ex President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker joke about a tie on the second day of the fourth European Union (EU) eastern Partnership Summit in Riga, on 22 May 2015.
    • Bill Clinton (L) wipes away tears of laughter as he and White House Correspondents' Association President Carl P. Leubsdorf (R) listen to comedian Al Franken joke during the association's annual dinner in Washington DC 04 May 1996.
    • Former President of the European Council Donald Tusk (R) laughs with (fromL) German's Chancelor Angela Merkel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic during the European People's Party (EPP) congress in Zagreb, on 20 November 2019.
    • Volodymyr Zelenskiy laughs as he takes a blood test in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, 5 April 2019.
    • Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, laughs as he talks with then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the family photo session during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Danang, Vietnam, Saturday, 11 Nov 2017.
    • Then-Vice President Joe Biden is pictured after he addressed veterans at his official residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, Tuesday, 25 May 2010.
    • Poland's President Andrzej Duda (L) and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern share a joke about the number of signings at a signing ceremony in Auckland on 22 August 2018.
    • Melania Trump laughs as Donald Trump hugs Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki during an event to honour the 2019 World Series Champion, Washington Nationals.
    • Then-Spainish Finance Minister Luis De Guindos (L) and former Luxembourg Prime Minister and Eurogroup president Jean-Claude Juncker joke prior an Eurozone meeting on 12 March 2012 at the EU Headquarters in Brussels.
    • New England Patriots head football coach Bill Belichick, left, gives 'thumbs-down' to a joke Barack Obama made during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington DC.
    • Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, right, jokes with US ex-President George W. Bush during a meeting in Rome's Villa Madama, Thursday, 12 June 2008.
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Having a job as demanding as the head of government or an international organisation hardly leaves time for jokes or fooling around. Yet politicians are, first of all, people, and, they are no strangers to pleasantries.

    Despite being under ceaseless media scrutiny, politicians are not afraid to quip or goof around in front of large audiences.

    As April's Fool Day is in full swing, Sputnik invites you to have a look and crack a smile at these amusing photos of high-ranking politicians.

    politicians, April Fools' Day
