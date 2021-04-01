Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082506075_0:298:2908:1933_1200x675_80_0_0_ab1bb2b8574d51e8da83dd86ddf0085c.jpg
Sputnik International
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
Sputnik
https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png
https://sputniknews.com/photo/202104011082507028/
Having a job as demanding as the head of government or an international organisation hardly leaves time for jokes or fooling around. Yet politicians are, first of all, people, and, they are no strangers to pleasantries.
Despite being under ceaseless media scrutiny, politicians are not afraid to quip or goof around in front of large audiences.
As April's Fool Day is in full swing, Sputnik invites you to have a look and crack a smile at these amusing photos of high-ranking politicians.
All comments
Show new comments (0)