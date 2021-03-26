Major Inconvenience: Behold Ever Given, The Ship Blocking Suez Canal

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1a/1082456737_0:139:3132:1900_1200x675_80_0_0_b03f89e09254384c9bcf97419cb5f429.jpg
One of the busiest transport waterways in the world, responsible for up to 13 percent of global trade, is expected to be blocked for some time as one of the biggest cargo ships in the world is still stuck there, with no hope of imminent release.
Ever Given, the Panama-flagged cargo ship leased by the Evergreen company, was on her way from China to the Netherlands when it became stranded sideways in the Suez Canal on Tuesday. The incident was reportedly caused by the "stormy weather" that forced the vessel to run aground, and now a whole flotilla of tugboats, dredgers and diggers is trying to rescue the ship - however, the operation may take many days or even weeks.
