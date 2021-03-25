Faster, Higher, Stronger! 2020 Summer Olympics Torch Relay Begins In Japan

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082445968_0:322:3070:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_1bd984e280ba0d3658b8312522983423.jpg
The rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus forced governments across the world to cancel outdoor sports because of safety concerns. Sports activities have suffered dramatically, but now all eyes are on Tokyo, where the spirit of the Olympics is expected to boost people's hope for a brighter future when normal life returns.
The torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics began in Japan on Thursday despite the fact that COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.
Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics decided that foreign spectators will not be allowed to attend the summer games because of health and safety concerns arising from the pandemic. The games in Tokyo were initially to be held in 2020 but have been postponed to July-August 2021.
Check out Sputnik's photo gallery to see how Olympic torch relay has begun in an age of coronavirus.
