Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises

Such restrictions as social distancing and self-isolation have dramatically affected people’s mental health, prompting people to seek new ways of psychiatric rehabilitation. According to the statistics, four out of 10 adults in the US reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the coronavirus pandemic.
Surprisingly, one way of recovering from COVID-induced mental issues is leaving big cities and reuniting with nature, at least virtually, as natural sounds are widely known to contribute to health and wellbeing.
Make yourself comfortable, turn off all the gadgets, and have some relaxing music around you as you meander through the following set of images. For what follows is a series of some of the most restful views one could ever imagine.
