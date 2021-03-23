Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene

A police officer and nine others were shot dead in an attack at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado on Monday. The suspected perpetrator was reportedly injured during a confrontation with police and taken into custody.
The motives behind the attack are currently being investigated, but the assailant's identity has not been revealed yet. The shooter was reportedly armed with a rifle.
The police officer who died in the attack has since been identified as Eric Talley. Talley, 51, was the first to arrive at the scene. A father of seven children, he joined the service in 2010. The identities of the other victims will be disclosed after family members have been notified.
