Register
10:50 GMT23 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Women hug on the corner of Broadway and Table Mesa Drive near a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, 22 March 2021, in Boulder, Colorado.
    • Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people were killed in a shooting, Monday, 22 March 2021, in Boulder, Colorado.
    • Law enforcement officers sweep the parking lot at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    • Discarded crime scene tape is seen on the ground hours after a gunman opened fire at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    • Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    • A procession of emergency vehicles leaves a King Soopers grocery store where authorities say multiple people were killed in a shooting on Monday, 22 March 2021, in Boulder, Colorado.
    • Law enforcement officers exit a home in Boulder, Colorado, as part of their investigation into a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store after finding no connection to the incident, 22 March 2021.
    • Police outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday, 22 March 2021, in Boulder, Colorado.
    • Law enforcement officers stand at the perimeter of a home in Boulder, Colorado, as part of their investigation into a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store after finding no connection to the incident, 22 March 2021.
    • Law enforcement officers in tactical gear are seen at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    © AP Photo / Joe Mahoney
    Women hug on the corner of Broadway and Table Mesa Drive near a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, 22 March 2021, in Boulder, Colorado.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/17/1082424998_0:31:1620:943_1200x675_80_0_0_4190f3302b6996a1fc9a70f3189c61db.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202103231082425563-aftermath-of-colorado-shooting-in-10-pictures-shocked-residents-at-crime-scene--/

    Yet another gun attack has rocked the US less than a week after a shooter killed eight at massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia.

    A police officer and nine others were shot dead in an attack at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado on Monday. The suspected perpetrator was reportedly injured during a confrontation with police and taken into custody.

    The motives behind the attack are currently being investigated, but the assailant's identity has not been revealed yet. The shooter was reportedly armed with a rifle.

    The police officer who died in the attack has since been identified as Eric Talley. Talley, 51, was the first to arrive at the scene. A father of seven children, he joined the service in 2010. The identities of the other victims will be disclosed after family members have been notified.

     

    Tags:
    police, Mass Shooting, Colorado, US
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse