Stop Asian Hate: Protests Against Anti-Asian Violence in US

The recent surge in incidents of violence and a wave of harassment against Asian Americans has caused public uproar all across the US.
The murder of six Asian American women in Atlanta triggered a nationwide outcry and brought about a wave of outrage among people of all descent. A series of rallies and vigils have since been held in cities in Texas, California, and Massachusetts, with hundreds of Asian Americans demanding justice for what they think was a hate crime.
The so-called "Stop Asian Hate" movement emerged on social media in the form of a hashtag, calling for an end to anti-Asian violence.
