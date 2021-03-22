Volcano Erupts in Iceland: Rivers of Lava Create Extraordinary Landscapes

A volcanic erupted on Fagradalsfjall Mountain in Iceland on 19 March prompting the authorities to issue a flight warning above the area and close the main road connecting the capital region with Keflavik Airport.
The volcano spewed molten lava after awakening for the first time in 900 years. The volcanic activity has since subsided and there are no signs another eruption will occur.
Iceland has more than 30 volcanoes, both extinct and active. The 1784 eruption of Laki Volcano caused a famine that wiped out about a quarter of Iceland's population, while in 2010 the eruption of Eyjafjallajökull resulted in major air traffic disruption across Europe.
