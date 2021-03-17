Register
17 March 2021
    Photo

    When Digital Art Meets Tradition: Japan's teamLab Presents Digital Sauna

    • Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits walk inside a piece of digital artwork combining light, water, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    • Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits use a sauna during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    • A staff member from teamLab wearing a swimsuit stands inside a piece of digital artwork combining light, mist, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    • Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits look at an artwork display titled Array and Spiral of Resonating Lamps during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    • A staff member from teamLab checks a digital artwork display titled Levitation during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    • A staff member from teamLab in a swimsuit takes a shower next to a digital artwork combining light, mist, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits walk inside a piece of digital artwork combining light, water, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    Renowned Japanese art group teamLab has collaborated with TikTok on a brand new digital experience. Meet Sauna Trance, a project helping visitors to reconnect to the world and time, according to the group’s website.

    The Tokyo-based digital art group teamLab has collaborated with TikTok on what is claimed to be an "exceptionally unique neurological state brought about by alternating hot and cold baths".

    For hundreds of years, saunas, also known as Sento (communal bathhouses) and Onsen (hot-spring baths) have been a significant part of traditional Japanese culture. The engineers and designers from teamLab came up with the idea of mixing bathing culture with digital art, creating a space where one can enjoy both physical satisfaction and the "finest mental state", according to the art group.

    Sputnik has selected several pictures portraying the digital sauna and its enchanting atmosphere.

    TikTok, Sauna, digital art, art, Japan
    • A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
      Last update: 14:39 GMT 15.03.2021
      14:39 GMT 15.03.2021

      Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms

      Enjoying the view of blossoming cherry trees in Japan - a practice known as hanami - is an integral part of the Japanese culture. It is best to enjoy this breathtaking natural phenomenon in April, when cherries are in full bloom. However, early signs can already be observed in March.

      8
    • A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
      Last update: 15:03 GMT 12.03.2021
      15:03 GMT 12.03.2021

      Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?

      Now that a year has passed since the World Health Organisation proclaimed the spread of the COVID-19 infection a pandemic, people are still arguing about what type of mask gives the most effective protection.

      8
    • A wave from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture approaches Miyako City after the 8.9 magnitude earthquake struck the area on 11 March 2011.
      Last update: 04:00 GMT 11.03.2021
      04:00 GMT 11.03.2021

      Japan Marks 10th Anniversary of Great Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami

      When two of the Earth’s tectonic plates collided, a tragedy unfolded. The calamity on 11 March claimed more than 15,000 lives and triggered the biggest nuclear incident since the Chernobyl disaster.

      13
    • French singer Jean Sablon (L) talks over the telephone with listeners during disc jockette Vy Prosser's (R) radio broadcast in New York on 16 March 1949. Sablon the same day opened a limited engagement at the New York nightclub Versailles.
      Last update: 14:04 GMT 10.03.2021
      14:04 GMT 10.03.2021

      Dawn of the Telephone Age: A Retrospective Look at Early Modern Communications

      There has been a major debate over the decades about who actually invented the telephone. While the Scottish-born Alexander Graham Bell was the first to receive a patent for the invention, the Italian inventor Antonio Meucci and American engineer Elisha Gray also contributed to what we now call telecommunications.

      15
    Votre message a été envoyé!
