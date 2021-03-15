Register
15:14 GMT15 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Pedestrians looks at early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    • Flowering cherry blossoms and buds adorn a sample cherry tree, under phenological observation conducted by the Tokyo regional headquarters of the Japan Meteorological Agency, seen at Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine on 14 March 2021.
    • A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus looks at cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Tuesday, 23 February 2021.
    • People stroll under a tree of early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    • People wearing protective masks to avoid the spread of coronavirus, walk near cherry blossoms at Ueno Park Wednesday, 10 March 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 300 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
    • People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of coronavirus look at Kawazu cherry blossoms near the Tokyo Skytree, the tallest structure in Japan, Tuesday, 23 February 2021, in Tokyo.
    • Flowering cherry blossoms and buds on a sample cherry tree, under phenological observation conducted by the Tokyo regional headquarters of the Japan Meteorological Agency, are seen at Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine on 14 March 2021.
    • A woman looks at early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / Kazuhiro Nogi
    Pedestrians looks at early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082343435_0:320:3073:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_956b32fb40446a203892cd40ee6cbe21.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202103151082343889-sea-of-pink-and-white-japan-admires-early-cherry-blossoms/

    Enjoying the view of blossoming cherry trees in Japan - a practice known as hanami - is an integral part of the Japanese culture. It is best to enjoy this breathtaking natural phenomenon in April, when cherries are in full bloom. However, early signs can already be observed in March.

    Residents of certain areas in southern and eastern Japan, including the capital Tokyo, can already enjoy the first indications of blossoms on cherry trees, known as sakura in Japanese. The blossoming season is expected to culminate in April, although the northern parts of the country will see cherries in full bloom in May.

    Observing the fleeting beauty of nature is an old custom in Japan, spanning many centuries. To this day, the nation's parks are filled with visitors every spring, who come to have a picnic and marvel at the beauty of pink and white petals.

    Even though the travel to Japan is still restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sputnik invites you to have a look at the first cherry blossoms in the Land of the Rising Sun.

    Tags:
    Japan, cherry blossoms
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse