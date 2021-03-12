Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0c/1082322079_0:334:1771:1330_1200x675_80_0_0_7fab7cafffef21a8950b62ff09447e6c.jpg
Now that a year has passed since the World Health Organisation proclaimed the spread of the COVID-19 infection a pandemic, people are still arguing about what type of mask gives the most effective protection.
Experts agree that the more filters a mask has the more effective it is. They say a surgical mask is the best solution to protect oneself against viruses.
If you look at a mask through an electronic microscope you will be able to see fibres of the material it is made of.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to find out which types of mask will give you the best protection against the coronavirus.
