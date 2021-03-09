Fast and Furious: First Female Saudi Racers at Sharqiyah International Baja 2021 Rally

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082290778_0:102:3072:1830_1200x675_80_0_0_6db966dae747338e07ef9a62e18fe4e7.jpg
For the first time in the Sharqiyah International Baja Rally's history, four women have participated in the competition. This has been a breakthrough for the country’s oldest motorsport event.
Female drivers have been rare in motorsports for decades. The first woman to challenge male racers was Maria Teresa de Filippis. She first participated in Formula One in 1958, and then raced in five grand prix.
Things have significantly changed since, with female Saudi racers hurtling through the Arabian Desert and running over stereotypes.
Sputnik has selected a series of images portraying Saudi female racers getting ready for a true motorsport experience.
