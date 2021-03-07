Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation

The papal plane landed at Baghdad International Airport after taking off from Italy’s Fiumicino Airport on Friday morning. Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived at Baghdad’s airport to receive Pope Francis.
The papal trip to Iraq will last until 8 March and includes visits to Baghdad, Najaf, Ur — thought to be the birthplace of Abraham — and other cities.
Ahead of the visit, the pope said in a special address to the Iraqi people that he would come to their country as a peace messenger to pray for reconciliation after the years of war and terrorism that have plagued Iraq.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the historic papal visit to Iraq.
