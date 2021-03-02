Register
13:52 GMT02 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel

    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Hotel suites promise the height of luxury and are ideal for those who enjoy looking down on their fellow humans.
    • The Voyager Station with approaching SpaceX starship.
    • The station will be equipped with emergency escape vehicles - in the unlikely event of something going wrong.
    • You'll already be high - literally - when you get to Voyager's bar. But what with the heady mix of some of the best views in the station and the potent cocktails on offer, your feet won't touch the ground.
    • The luxury villas will offer style, comfort, and an experience which has to be lived to be believed.
    • After a short space stroll to work up an appetite, an astronaut tourist emerges from air lock.
    • Voyager's gym will offer the unprecedented experience of being able to lift weights usually only achievable by Superman, in zero-gravity conditions.
    • The restaurant will boast gourmet food to complement the exceptional views.
    • Close up view of the 20m long, three-storey tall accommodation modules.
    • The stylish dining room in a luxury villa.
    Hotel suites promise the height of luxury and are ideal for those who enjoy looking down on their fellow humans.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082227433_0:13:2400:1363_1200x675_80_0_0_01fb8cf0bef8e7889df953e37e580aee.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202103021082228003-a-room-with-one-hell-of-a-view-unearthly-experience-of-staying-at-voyager-station-space-hotel/

    Staying at a hotel overlooking planet Earth sounds like a science fiction scenario, but in only six years this might be a reality - that, at least, is what the Orbital Assembly Corporation, which is working on such a guesthouse, promises.

    The company aims to begin construction in low orbit by 2025 and the company is aiming to welcome its first guests at the hotel - which has been named Voyager Station - in 2027.

    The unique luxurious cosmic lodging will have 24 accommodation modules and its occupancy is expected to reach up to 440.

    The station will offer its guests a variety of amenities, such as restaurants, spas, a cinema, gyms, lounges and bars.

    Although the hotel is not expected to be completed for six years and a stay there will no doubt cost an exorbitant amount, Sputnik welcomes you to take a virtual - and free - tour around this literally stellar hotel in our latest photo gallery.

    Tags:
    hotel, Space
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    • Actress Kate Hudson in a handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, 28 February 2021.
      Last update: 12:16 GMT 01.03.2021
      12:16 GMT 01.03.2021

      78th Golden Globes Red Carpet: Best Looks and Highlights

      For the first time ever this year's ceremony took place on two coasts in a nod to the coronavirus pandemic. "Nomadland" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" were among the night's biggest winners.

      18
    • Last update: 11:15 GMT 27.02.2021
      11:15 GMT 27.02.2021

      Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day

      The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies polar bears as a vulnerable species due to the potential habitat loss that could result from climate change. Polar Bears International leads the efforts to conserve the species and are the masterminds of International Polar Bear Day to raise awareness about the magnificent mammals.

      18
    • Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk under red lanterns hanging along an alley near the Houhai Lake in celebration of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, Thursday, 11 February 2021. China appeared to be on pace for a slower than normal Lunar New Year travel rush this year after authorities discouraged people from traveling over the holiday to help maintain the nation's control over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
      Last update: 14:53 GMT 26.02.2021
      14:53 GMT 26.02.2021

      China Raises Red Lanterns to Celebrate First Full Moon of Lunar Year

      The Lantern Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the first month in the lunisolar calendar and traditionally marks the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

      12
    • A pedestrian wearing a face covering walks past a flower bed full of daffodils in St James's Park, central London, 24 February 2021.
      Last update: 17:47 GMT 25.02.2021
      17:47 GMT 25.02.2021

      Spring, Here It Comes! Europe Embraces Unusually Warm Weather

      Although in some European countries coronavirus restrictions are getting even tougher amid a rising number of infections, others find themselves feeling fortunate as the weather smiles on them, meaning they can walk with their friends and enjoy the sunshine.

      12
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse