A Room With One Hell of a View: Unearthly Experience of Staying at Voyager Station Space Hotel

The company aims to begin construction in low orbit by 2025 and the company is aiming to welcome its first guests at the hotel - which has been named Voyager Station - in 2027.
The unique luxurious cosmic lodging will have 24 accommodation modules and its occupancy is expected to reach up to 440.
The station will offer its guests a variety of amenities, such as restaurants, spas, a cinema, gyms, lounges and bars.
Although the hotel is not expected to be completed for six years and a stay there will no doubt cost an exorbitant amount, Sputnik welcomes you to take a virtual - and free - tour around this literally stellar hotel in our latest photo gallery.
