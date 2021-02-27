Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1b/1082203556_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_c4bc46cb43fa60386c42899f8120f894.jpg
The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies polar bears as a vulnerable species due to the potential habitat loss that could result from climate change. Polar Bears International leads the efforts to conserve the species and are the masterminds of International Polar Bear Day to raise awareness about the magnificent mammals.
27 February marks International Polar Bear Day, set up by Polar Bears International, a non-profit conservation organisation.
According to the organisation, the day coincides with the season when mother bears and their cubs are in their dens, which provide critical help for the newborn bears.
Polar Bears International intends to launch a campaign aiming to protect polar bear dens to make sure bear cubs are safe.
Sputnik welcomes you to check out our latest photo gallery to have a look at these spectacular creatures.
