Register
15:03 GMT26 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Photo

    China Raises Red Lanterns to Celebrate First Full Moon of Lunar Year

    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    News
    All news
    All news
    • Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk under red lanterns hanging along an alley near the Houhai Lake in celebration of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, 11 February 2021. China appeared to be on pace for a slower than normal Lunar New Year travel rush this year after authorities discouraged people from travelling over the holiday to help maintain the nation's control over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
    • People wearing face masks walk at Yu Garden decorated with lanterns ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China 27 January 2021.
    • A worker wearing a face mask carries red lanterns, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China 28 January 2021.
    • People walk under red lanterns in a historic part of Beijing as China celebrates Lunar New Year of the Ox following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China, 14 February 2021.
    • A security guard wearing a face mask walks past a pavilion decorated with red lanterns ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity, at a park following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China 27 January 2021.
    • A vendor of Lunar New Year decorations looks up near giant lanterns hung outside a store ahead of the Year of the Ox Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on 22 January 2021. A recent resurgence in coronavirus cases in China has prompted authorities to curb Lunar New Year activities, impacting a wide swath of industries from airlines, trains, hotels and restaurants to small shops selling decorations for the Year of the Ox.
    • A woman takes a selfie in front of a red lantern in a park in Beijing as China celebrates Lunar New Year of the Ox following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China, 14 February 2021.
    • Workers install lanterns ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity at Yu Garden, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China 27 January 2021.
    • A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks past a display of lanterns at a public park in Beijing on 5 January 2021. China has designated parts of Hebei province near Beijing as a coronavirus high danger zone after 14 new cases of COVID-19 were found.
    • People walk past trees decorated with red lanterns ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China 27 January 2021.
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk under red lanterns hanging along an alley near the Houhai Lake in celebration of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, 11 February 2021. China appeared to be on pace for a slower than normal Lunar New Year travel rush this year after authorities discouraged people from travelling over the holiday to help maintain the nation's control over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082194797_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_381087bc5f1ba2ee71474bd4073d930a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/photo/202102261082195474/

    The Lantern Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the first month in the lunisolar calendar and traditionally marks the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations.

    Also known as Yuan Xiao Jie (元宵节, First Night Festival in English), the Lantern Festival is considered one of the most spectacular events in China's cultural calendar. This year it's taking place on 26 February.

    Historically lanterns were used by the army as signalling devices, however, they were also embedded in Chinese folklore. The first legend is about a villager who accidentally killed a sacred crane. This made one of the mythological emperors, Tiandi (天帝), furious and he pledged to exact vengeance by burning down the village on the 15th day of the first lunar month. However, his daughter took pity on the villagers and warned them about the plan. As a result, they decided to raise hundreds of red lanterns outside their houses to create the image of a huge fire, tricking the emperor.

    Another legend is the story of a maiden who served in the emperor's palace without being granted the chance to see her family. She was desperate and tried to commit suicide, but was stopped by the emperor’s adviser who promised to bring her parents into the town. On the next day, the man left the palace disguised as a fortune-teller. He told everyone that the emissary of the God of Fire would descend from heaven and burn the city down on the 15th day of the first lunar month. The man also spread rumours that the emissary loved rice balls. The rumours reached the emperor so he ordered every citizen to cook rice balls and raise red lanterns so that the city would look like it was on fire. The maiden’s parents were among those who visited the palace to give rice balls to the fictional emissary. The maiden noticed her parents in the crowd and the family reunion was complete.

    On this day, people in China usually eat rice balls, also known as yuan xiao. People believe that sweet glutinous rice balls will bring good fortune and ensure a safe year. The dish also has a symbolic meaning for Chinese families. Another Chinese name for the rice ball – tangyuan (汤圆) – has a similar pronunciation to the word tuanyuan (团圆), which means "reunite." The tradition of eating rice balls hence symbolises family reunion.

    Tags:
    Chinese New Year, tradition, culture, Lantern Festival, China
    Community standardsDiscussion

    More photos

    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse