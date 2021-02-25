Spring, Here It Comes! Europe Embraces Unusually Warm Weather

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/19/1082182667_0:129:3222:1941_1200x675_80_0_0_2d9ebd3079d5a06f8c8dbe4f1286cbcd.jpg
Although in some European countries coronavirus restrictions are getting even tougher amid a rising number of infections, others find themselves feeling fortunate as the weather smiles on them, meaning they can walk with their friends and enjoy the sunshine.
Warmth, sunshine, marvellous flower beds - spring has come earlier than usual to Britain, France, Germany, and Denmark.
In Germany, meteorologists say, the weather beat the record set in 1880.
After a very turbulent year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic, embracing Spring is really what we all need - finally to feel that breath of fresh air and see the light at the end of this COVID tunnel.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to find our more.
